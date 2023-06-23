Watch CBS News
Local News

Misdemeanor charges dropped for demonstrators arrested at Jordan Neely protest

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Charges dropped against protesters arrested after Jordan Neely's death
Charges dropped against protesters arrested after Jordan Neely's death 00:33

NEW YORK -- All misdemeanor charges against protesters who were arrested after calling for justice in the aftermath of Jordan Neely's death have been dropped.

The Manhattan district attorney's office says it's dropping those charges following a comprehensive review.

More than a dozen arrests were made in May after protesters clashed with police in the streets of SoHo and inside a subway station.

The charges included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who placed Neely in a deadly chokehold, has now been indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.