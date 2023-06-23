Misdemeanor charges dropped for demonstrators arrested at Jordan Neely protest

NEW YORK -- All misdemeanor charges against protesters who were arrested after calling for justice in the aftermath of Jordan Neely's death have been dropped.

The Manhattan district attorney's office says it's dropping those charges following a comprehensive review.

More than a dozen arrests were made in May after protesters clashed with police in the streets of SoHo and inside a subway station.

The charges included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who placed Neely in a deadly chokehold, has now been indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges.