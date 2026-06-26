Long Island entrepreneur with Down syndrome opens first brick-and-mortar store in Huntington

A young entrepreneur with Down syndrome opened his first brick-and-mortar store on Long Island after his sock company went global.

John Cronin, 30, is the CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of John's Crazy Socks. He started the company a decade ago when he couldn't find meaningful work.

John and his father, Mark, started building their sock business, which took off almost immediately.

"It's important for people with disabilities to see people like themselves working and owning a business," Mark said.

Now, John has come full circle, cutting the ribbon on his first store in Huntington Village on Thursday.

"All that matters today is gratitude and do for others," John said.

John's Crazy Socks opened its first store in Huntington Village on Long Island. CBS News New York

"We are not really a sock store"

Half a million packages later and shipped worldwide with two dozen employees of differing abilities, they are changing perceptions and creating joy and jobs.

Kat Seaquist, the store manager, said it's more than just selling a clothing item.

"At the end of the day, we are not really a sock store," she said. "The socks become the physical manifestation of the story and the mission."

The mission? "Spread happiness"

From Albany to Capitol Hill, the company is extremely popular. Former President George H. W. Bush was even seen wearing a pair of John's Crazy Socks. He wore them to his late wife's funeral.

They also make a charitable donation with each sale, with 5% of earnings donated to the Special Olympics.

"What's our mission? Spread happiness," John said.