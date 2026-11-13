JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International airports impacted by nationwide ground stop

New York City's area airports have been impacted by the nationwide ground stop.

Flights are unable to take off at airports across the country, including at Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport.

Officials call it "a temporary telecommunications outage"

"There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis," the FAA posted on social media.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA issued the "nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue."

Duffy promised additional updates were to come.

"This isn't another 9/11"

Mullin said there's no indication and no reason to believe this is "a nefarious attack."

"There's no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones. This isn't another 9/11, I just can't repeat that enough. People are making that assumption because that's the last time we had a nationwide ground stoppage. This is a telecommunications outage. This is much different," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. "There's redundancy in most communications, so as you can see there's still planes landing. So there's still communications going on. Out [of] an abundance of caution, we decided to ground everything."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been in touch with Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia and has been briefed.

"We're working to get answers from federal officials," Hochul said.

Passengers discuss disruptions

CBS News New York news director Sarah Burke was on a flight to Austin, Texas.

"I had no idea what was happening until we landed, and the pilot explained to us that there was this unprecedented nationwide ground stop. We don't know much more than that. But the impact here, sitting on the tarmac in Austin, is also because no planes are taking off there is no gate. So we are sitting here waiting for them to tow away some empty planes from the gate so that we can complete our journey and hopefully get off this plane in the next half hour I'm told. So, stunned, is one word."

Burke said her fellow passengers were also in the dark about what was happening.

Passenger Louis Palacio said he drove from Howell to Newark Liberty International Airport to catch a flight with his family.

"The only thing that's frustrating is that the airport did not announce anything, so we found out from the app that all flights have been grounded," he said. "Braved the weather, took the kids out from school a little early, so here we are."

Palacio said he's debating whether to stay or go home.

"Now I have two young girls to worry about. So now I'm trying to figure out what to do," he said. "My gut is telling me to stay home."

CBS News New York producer Alexa Herrera was at Newark Liberty International Airport trying to get to Florida for the weekend.

"My flight just kept getting delayed - 20 minutes, 30 minutes - and then they announced over the intercom that it was all flights, and not just mine," Herrera said.

What started as an annoying inconvenience for Herrera grew into more of a serious concern as time went on.

"It's been very chaotic," she said. "I think my best bet is probably to just head home."

Rachel Salazar was bound for Cape Town, South Africa.

"It sounds really scary. I'm glad that I'm not in the air right now, but we're obviously concerned about what our travel plans are going to be, and also just the general safety of people who are traveling right now," Salazar said. "If it does go out tonight, I will be nervous about whether the problems will continue, definitely."

Expert on nationwide ground stop

Shawn Pruchnicki is an aviation safety expert and assistant professor at the Ohio State College of Engineering. He's a former airline captain and trained in accident investigation at the NTSB training center.

He said it is too soon to know where the problem is.

"It really is too soon, because these systems are so complicated," Pruchnicki said. "It could be numerous places."

So what about the planes that are already in the air?

"It's the tower controllers they're able to talk to," Pruchnicki said. "That's what I'm hearing. That's what's intact."

So what's his biggest concern?

"There's two. One is, obviously, what has happened. Go find where the problem is. But also the second concern would be, is, is this going to continue to degrade," he said. "Is this problem really over, is it stable where it is, or where is this going to continue to possibly go, continue on. So what does the future potentially look like, and what should we be doing right now to put up barriers, or protections, that should it deteriorate more, that we can stop that. Those are the two things that they should be thinking about."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.