JFK Airport Terminal 4 evacuated due to bomb scare

New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport was partially evacuated Friday morning.

At around 7:45 a.m., a woman told an airline worker at a check-in counter she had a bomb in her bag, Port Authority Police said.

JFK Airport Terminal 4 was evacuated. The NYPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene as a precaution.

The woman was taken into custody.

CBS News New York

No injuries were reported.

After an investigation, the area was determined to be safe and the scene cleared.

Normal operations at Terminal 4 have since resumed.