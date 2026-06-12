JFK Airport Terminal 4 evacuated due to bomb scare
New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport was partially evacuated Friday morning.
At around 7:45 a.m., a woman told an airline worker at a check-in counter she had a bomb in her bag, Port Authority Police said.
JFK Airport Terminal 4 was evacuated. The NYPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene as a precaution.
The woman was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
After an investigation, the area was determined to be safe and the scene cleared.
Normal operations at Terminal 4 have since resumed.