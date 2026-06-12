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JFK Airport Terminal 4 evacuated due to bomb scare

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport was partially evacuated Friday morning. 

At around 7:45 a.m., a woman told an airline worker at a check-in counter she had a bomb in her bag, Port Authority Police said. 

JFK Airport Terminal 4 was evacuated. The NYPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene as a precaution. 

The woman was taken into custody. 

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CBS News New York

No injuries were reported. 

After an investigation, the area was determined to be safe and the scene cleared.

Normal operations at Terminal 4 have since resumed. 

Tony Aiello contributed to this report.

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