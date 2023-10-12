Gov. Kathy Hochul calls on Palestinians to reject "bloodthirsty, abhorrent" Hamas

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is not holding back on her thoughts regarding the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Hochul called on all Palestinians to reject Hamas.

"I mean, it is so bloodthirsty and so abhorrent that words cannot describe what innocent people had to endure just six days ago. There must be consequences to that, or else there will be no end to the violence and the destruction," Hochul said. "Israel has a right to defend itself."

Hochul said she is also stepping up security by deploying state police to mosques and synagogues.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also announced on X that law enforcement in his state "Is actively monitoring New Jersey schools, colleges & universities for any threats. We want to reassure parents, students and educators that we're doing everything possible to ensure our schools remain safe."

