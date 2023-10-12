Rally held in Brooklyn in support of Palestinians

NEW YORK - A rally was held in support of Palestinians outside Brooklyn College Thursday.

The rally was off campus, and was not affiliated with the school.

A flyer for the event called for students at all 25 CUNY campuses to meet there.

There were also pro-Israel supporters who arrived there as well.

CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos said they've increased campus security, and students who chose not to come to campus would not be penalized.

The chancellor went on to say the school does not condone any rally celebrating the "cowardly actions" of Hamas.

The chancellor also said mental health services are available for students.

Several New York City Council members were also present to make sure other students feel safe.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out traffic and various stories across our area, including demonstrations involving the situation in Israel and Gaza. See more local stories on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, October 12, 2023