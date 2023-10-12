Watch CBS News
Local News

Rally held in Brooklyn in support of Palestinians

By Alice Gainer

/ CBS New York

Rally held in Brooklyn in support of Palestinians
Rally held in Brooklyn in support of Palestinians 01:40

NEW YORK - A rally was held in support of Palestinians outside Brooklyn College Thursday. 

The rally was off campus, and was not affiliated with the school. 

A flyer for the event called for students at all 25 CUNY campuses to meet there. 

There were also pro-Israel supporters who arrived there as well. 

CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos said they've increased campus security, and students who chose not to come to campus would not be penalized. 

The chancellor went on to say the school does not condone any rally celebrating the "cowardly actions" of Hamas

The chancellor also said mental health services are available for students. 

Several New York City Council members were also present to make sure other students feel safe. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out traffic and various stories across our area, including demonstrations involving the situation in Israel and Gaza. See more local stories on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, October 12, 2023
Alice Gainer
alice-gainer.png

Alice Gainer joined CBS2 as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 1:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.