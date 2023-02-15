Watch CBS News
Police: Brooklyn man arrested for shooting jewelry store worker in attempted robbery

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man is facing charges after police say he tried to rob a jewelry store at gunpoint. 

Joseph Gonzalez, who lives just blocks away from the shop, was arrested Tuesday. 

Police say he was seen on surveillance video Feb. 5 at the store on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park.

He allegedly demanded merchandize before firing his weapon, grazing a 24-year-old employees. 

Charges against him include attempted murder and robbery. 

