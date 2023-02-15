Police: Brooklyn man arrested for shooting jewelry store worker in attempted robbery
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man is facing charges after police say he tried to rob a jewelry store at gunpoint.
Joseph Gonzalez, who lives just blocks away from the shop, was arrested Tuesday.
Police say he was seen on surveillance video Feb. 5 at the store on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park.
He allegedly demanded merchandize before firing his weapon, grazing a 24-year-old employees.
Charges against him include attempted murder and robbery.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.