Jewelry store worker shot during attempted robbery in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A jewelry store worker was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday in Brooklyn.
Police say the suspect demanded merchandise then fired his weapon, grazing the 24-year-old employee.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at a store on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park.
The worker was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.
The suspect took off empty handed. So far, no arrests.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
