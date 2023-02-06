Watch CBS News
Jewelry store worker shot during attempted robbery in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Armed robbery at Brooklyn jewelry store
Armed robbery at Brooklyn jewelry store 00:26

NEW YORK - A jewelry store worker was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday in Brooklyn. 

Police say the suspect demanded merchandise then fired his weapon, grazing the 24-year-old employee. 

It happened just before 2 p.m. at a store on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park. 

The worker was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition. 

The suspect took off empty handed. So far, no arrests. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 6:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

