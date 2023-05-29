Jersey Shore beachgoers enjoy sun and surf during Memorial Day Weekend

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. -- Beachgoers enjoyed the sun and surf this Memorial Day Weekend.

The rip current risk was high Monday, because of a low pressure system to the south and winds rolling in off the water to the east.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock was in Sea Bright, New Jersey, where it was bright but breezy. She found sparkling sun, warm sand and rough surf driven by whipping winds that stood American flags at attention.

Kathryn Martin and Sarah Potts kept watch over beach access.

"Still got a good crowd on the beach, definitely a good crowd," Martin said.

"Are you surprised to see as many people out there as there are?" Murdock asked.

"For as windy as it is, yes," Potts replied.

Four-year-old Jameson braved the wind head-on, digging holes big enough for the little guy to fit in but have trouble getting out of.

"Making sandcastles and digging," he said.

In the surf, there was no one -- for good reason. Lifeguards swapped out yellow flags for red, indicating a high risk of rip currents on a day so many hoped to enjoy the water.

"It's a little windy, but we're doing our best. We brought our beach sweatshirts," said Jocelyn Marx, of Tinton Falls.

Sheets chimed along the Shrewsbury River at Carriage House Marina, where owner Lance Cunningham had a busy spring of launching 150 boats.

"I'm sitting here relaxing. I worked in the garden for two, three hours this morning. No emergency haul-outs for boats today," he said. "It's warm, it's sunny, it's gorgeous out. Sea Bright -- beautiful place."

A beautiful place to celebrate and remember. Michael Mayer thinks of his father who served in the Army this Memorial Day.

"Instead of the saying, 'Happy Memorial Day," the best thing to probably say to someone is, 'Have a meaningful Memorial Day,'" said his wife Virginia Castillo.