Woman and 2 kids struck by tractor-trailer in Jersey City. "I heard the scream of the crossing guard," witness says

A woman and two children have been hospitalized after they were hit by a truck in Jersey City Wednesday morning.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

It happened at around 8:45 a.m. on Ocean Avenue near Wilkinson Avenue. A tractor-trailer had apparently stopped mid-block, and the woman and two children were crossing the street in front of it when the light changed, and they were struck. The truck driver remained on the scene.

The incident happened near a crossing guard, who was on duty and at the intersection and had been guiding pedestrians through the crosswalk. A witness said the victims were a mother and her two young kids who were crossing in the middle of Ocean Avenue.

CBS News New York

"What I heard was the scream of the crossing guard. That was the kind of scream that makes you stand up," the witness said. "The mother stands up with blood in the hair, and she had the little girl screaming, but the boy was stuck in the tire."

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy and my thoughts are with the family and everyone impacted by this incident. As a father, I am heartbroken," Jersey City Mayor James Solomon said.

The incident is under investigation.