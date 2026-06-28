Facing possible 20% property tax increase, Jersey City residents meet with Mayor James Solomon

Jersey City residents are fired up and frustrated, as city leaders reconsider a proposed property tax hike that could raise bills by about 20%.

During a standing-room only meeting on Sunday night, more than 150 people came to share their frustrations loud and clear.

"We have to make tough choices"

Mayor James Solomon postponed last week's vote on the tax hike, which is part of the city's plan to close a more than $250 million budget shortfall, saying he would stay at Sunday's meeting until he spoke to every single resident.

"The size and scope of the crisis we face is really unprecedented and we have to get through it and it's going to be a really, really tough time. We have to make tough choices," Solomon said.

Some cuts have already been made. The city says it's dropping daily maintenance at seven parks and eliminating its composting program, saving about $1 million per year.

Solomon is also asking the state for $120 million. He blames the problem on the prior administration, which former mayor Steven Fulop strongly disputes, leaving residents caught in the middle.

"I don't think the current administration is doing enough or taking the responsibility enough on how to fix it," resident Tiara Stevens said.

"I'm tired of this"

Others in attendance Sunday night said the idea of such a massive property tax hike is enough to bring them to tears.

"There will be no next year. I will not be here next year because I won't be able to afford to be here in the city next year," one resident said.

"It means maybe losing my home," one resident said. "I'm tired of this. This is happening everywhere and it's not fair that there's so many boots on our necks and that people just can't get ahead right now."

Other residents said they have their own ideas on how to close the deficit, from cutting street sweeping to adding speed and red-light cameras to trimming city staff.

The City Council is expected to vote on the budget during a special meeting on Wednesday. That's after the state passes its budget, which will determine how much Jersey City will receive.