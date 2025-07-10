Jersey City fire destroys 2 homes, 6 firefighters hurt as flames erupt overnight, officials say

Two vacant homes were destroyed and firefighters were injured after a massive fire erupted overnight in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Hot spots were still burning early Thursday morning at the site of the three-alarm fire after six firefighters had to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

Massive fire in Jersey City overnight

Video shows flames and smoke billowing from appeared to be the top floors and roofs of the three-story homes on Fourth and Monmouth streets. They were reduced to rubble.

The fire was so intense that drivers exiting the Lincoln Tunnel -- miles away -- could see the flames when crews first arrived, Jersey City's fire chief said.

"As of right now, we have six firefighters being treated at the hospital for minor injuries. The fire is under investigation. We're not sure of the cause. We do have reports from civilians that some vagrants possibly lived in the building, because they were vacant buildings," Chief Jack Johnson said.

A massive fire destroyed a building on Fourth and Monmouth streets overnight in Jersey City, New Jersey. July 10, 2025. CBS News New York

The hospitalized firefighters were being treated mainly for smoke inhalation, officials said. There was no immediate word on injuries to people who may have been inside when the fire started.

A Jersey City firefighters union official said the firefighters faced challenging conditions.

"Especially in times like this, in the summer, heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation. The conditions, we had fire in both sides of the exposures. My men and women face a lot out there and we're just here to make sure they're OK," said John Collins, president of the Jersey City Firefighters Union Local 1066.

A massive fire destroyed homes on Fourth and Monmouth streets overnight in Jersey City, New Jersey. July 10, 2025. CBS News New York

The Red Cross was assisting eight people who live in neighboring buildings and were displaced because of the fire, the fire chief said.

Several streets around the burned homes remained blocked off and drivers were being told to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.