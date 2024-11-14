Dozens of animals saved from Jennings Creek fire. Here's how you can help wildlife rescuers.

Dozens of animals rescued from Jennings Creek fire burning in New Jersey and New York

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — The massive Jennings Creek fire that continues to burn in New Jersey and New York is taking a serious toll on the area's wildlife.

A group trained in rehabilitating animals says it has been responding to nonstop calls.

Vets treating burnt paws, smoke inhalation from Jennings Creek fire

The Last Resort Wildlife Refuge in West Milford is a place for animals to recover before being sent back into the wild – from a beaver named Theodore to a skunk to a fox injured while escaping the flames.

"Probably ran to get away from the fire, and the paws got burnt in the process, so that fox will make a very full and quick recovery," veterinary technician Nancy Warner said.

Warner says her team's been working around the clock to rescue animals since the fire started last week.

Another patient is a possum that was found on the side of the road where the fire was burning. His paws were burnt and he was having problems breathing, but he's now on the road to recovery.

"It's a pattern. We're seeing a lot of burned feet and a lot of sooty faces and smoke inhalation, so we're treating with nebulizers and oxygen," Warner said.

Over 2 dozen animals rescued as Jennings Creek fire burns through forest

Warner says more than two dozen animals have been rescued. Sadly, some have not survived and seven remain in her ICU, which she keeps private. Other animals, she says, have been displaced.

"They're dehydrated from not just the fire, but the drought prior," Warner said.

On the group's social media page, they posted video of a bear injured in the forest. Warner says wildlife vets from her team and fire officials helped the bear from a distance get to safety.

"The bear luckily didn't need really any help. The injuries were minor," she said.

She's asking area residents to be mindful of animals that might be wandering away from the flames.

"If you see them coming into your neighborhoods, take your kids inside, take your pets inside and give them some space. Let them rest. Put out some water, and just be kind," Warner said.

Warner says what's equally concerning is the ashy forest these animals will return to once the fire is completely out.

How to help the Last Resort Wildlife Refuge in New Jersey

Donations are desperately needed.

"Looking for some more oxygen concentrators," Warner said.

For more information on how to help, visit thelastresortwildlife.com/donate. They have provided additional information, including a link to their Amazon wish list, on Facebook.

The organization says their hotline is busy and needs to be kept open for animal emergencies only, so anyone with questions is asked to send them a message on Facebook.