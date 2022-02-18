Jennifer McLogan
During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA finals with Michael Jordan, and the death of Arthur Ashe.
For her reporting, Jennifer has earned multiple Emmys (national and local) while based in New York, Boston, and Chicago as well as awards from American Women in Radio and Television, the Associated Press, the Long Island Coalition for Fair Broadcasting, and the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction.
Jennifer began her career reporting in Boston first in radio for WEEI-AM (news and substitute helicopter traffic reporter) and WHDH-AM before joining WBZ-TV. She was subsequently a Northeast correspondent for NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, and NBC Sportsworld. For CBS, in addition to CBS New York, she reported for WBBM-TV in Chicago.
- Jennifer ran the Boston Marathon ... while reporting on it.
- She is a rabid University of Michigan Wolverine. Not only did she attend the Honors College, but her parents met there, and her grandfather was on the faculty.
- While at Michigan, Jennifer was an NCAA athlete, earning a letter as a member of the first women's varsity basketball team in university history.
- As a theatre major, she appeared in numerous plays and musicals, among the most memorable playing opposite noted Shakespearean actor Nichols Pennell in Pericles, Emily in Our Town and Bessie Burgess in The Plough and the Stars.
- Also, while a student at Michigan, she was was elected the retro "greaser" Homecoming Queen, winning a 1948 Cadillac in mostly working order.
- Jennifer earned an M.F.A. in Theatre Arts from Brandeis University.
- She is a member of Inner Circle, the New York news reporters' parody group, and she is active in outreach for several volunteer groups.
- She and her husband — a university dean — are the parents of three children: Their eldest is an attorney in Washington D.C., their middle child works in the restaurant industry in Charleston, South Carolina, and their youngest created "The Dig" for CBS2.
- Jennifer and her six siblings are proud natives of Flint, Michigan.
