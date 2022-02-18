During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA finals with Michael Jordan, and the death of Arthur Ashe.

Follow @McLoganTV

For her reporting, Jennifer has earned multiple Emmys (national and local) while based in New York, Boston, and Chicago as well as awards from American Women in Radio and Television, the Associated Press, the Long Island Coalition for Fair Broadcasting, and the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction.

Jennifer began her career reporting in Boston first in radio for WEEI-AM (news and substitute helicopter traffic reporter) and WHDH-AM before joining WBZ-TV. She was subsequently a Northeast correspondent for NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, and NBC Sportsworld. For CBS, in addition to CBS New York, she reported for WBBM-TV in Chicago.