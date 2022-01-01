Elle McLogan joined CBS2 in September 2017 as a digital reporter for CBSNewYork.com.

She created The Dig With Elle McLogan, a series that unearths gems in local food and culture. She hosts, produces, and edits the show on her own, shooting entirely on her cell phone. Episodes can be found at CBSNewYork.com/TheDig.

In 2021, Elle won an Emmy Award in the category of Lifestyle - Short Form Content and a Folio Award in the Arts & Culture Feature category. In 2018, she was named Outstanding Social Media Personality by the New York State Broadcasters Association, and her work was selected for screening at the Food Film Festival in New York City.

Born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island, Elle moved to North Carolina to attend Davidson College. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude honors.

After graduation, Elle moved to China to review restaurants as a food critic. She spent four years working in Shanghai as a writer and host for television programs and documentaries with a focus on food and culture.

Elle is active in community service for underprivileged youth in the New York area. A volunteer with the nonprofit organization Reading Partners, she teaches reading to struggling students at under-resourced New York schools.