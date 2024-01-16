Nanny for Jennifer Dulos' children testifies Michelle Troconis trial

Nanny for Dulos family takes stand in trial of Michelle Troconis

STAMFORD, Conn. -- After days of testimony about evidence collection, the trial of Michelle Troconis has entered a new phase.

Troconis is accused of murder conspiracy in the death of Jennifer Dulos.

The nanny for the five Dulos children took the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Lauren Almeida had lived with the Dulos family for six years when Jennifer disappeared in 2019.

Prosecutors say Jennifer Dulos was murdered and accuse Troconis of helping Fotis Dulos, the victim's estranged husband, cover up the crime.

Almeida testified Jennifer shared a secret in 2017.

"She told me she believed that Fotis was having an affair ... She just said she had this feeling, he's been acting weird, and I didn't really believe her at first," Almeida said.

The affair was with Troconis. Testimony will continue on that point Wednesday.

Almeida testified she continues to live with and care for the five Dulos children, now in their teens.

Their father died by suicide after being charged with murder.