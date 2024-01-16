Local News

Nanny for Jennifer Dulos' children testifies Michelle Troconis trial

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

Nanny for Dulos family takes stand in trial of Michelle Troconis
Nanny for Dulos family takes stand in trial of Michelle Troconis 01:07

STAMFORD, Conn. -- After days of testimony about evidence collection, the trial of Michelle Troconis has entered a new phase.

Troconis is accused of murder conspiracy in the death of Jennifer Dulos.

The nanny for the five Dulos children took the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Lauren Almeida had lived with the Dulos family for six years when Jennifer disappeared in 2019.

Prosecutors say Jennifer Dulos was murdered and accuse Troconis of helping Fotis Dulos, the victim's estranged husband, cover up the crime.

Almeida testified Jennifer shared a secret in 2017.

"She told me she believed that Fotis was having an affair ... She just said she had this feeling, he's been acting weird, and I didn't really believe her at first," Almeida said.

The affair was with Troconis. Testimony will continue on that point Wednesday.

Almeida testified she continues to live with and care for the five Dulos children, now in their teens.

Their father died by suicide after being charged with murder.

Tony Aiello
tony-aiello-small-2019.png

Tony Aiello serves as a CBS2 general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 5:40 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.