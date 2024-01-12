Judge in Michelle Troconis trial allows testimony on blood field tests, despite objection from defense

Judge allows testimony on blood field tests in Michelle Troconis trial

Judge allows testimony on blood field tests in Michelle Troconis trial

Judge allows testimony on blood field tests in Michelle Troconis trial

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Michelle Troconis' defense team faced a slight setback Friday in her trial for murder conspiracy and evidence tampering in the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos.

A judge rejected the defense's attempt to keep some testimony from the jury.

The second day of the trial spent several hours on so-called "presumptive evidence," specifically field testing of suspected blood by crime scene investigators with chemicals such as luminol.

"It's sort of like fairy dust. They spray an aerosol, and if it glows one of the things that it might show is blood," said defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn.

Schoenhorn argued courts have found such testing is unreliable and wanted testimony about it to be disallowed.

Read more: Michelle Trononis trial prosecutors show bodycam video of police spotting alarming evidence in search for Jennifer Dulos

After reading the case law, Judge Kevin Randolph allowed the evidence in.

The bulk of Friday's testimony came from Matthew Reilly, a retired state police detective who gathered evidence at the home of Jennifer Dulos days after she disappeared.

"Missing person investigation, where they suspected foul play," Reilly said.

Dulos was in the midst of an ugly divorce from Fotis Dulos and a bitter custody battle over their five children.

Troconis was dating Fotis Dulos. She allegedly conspired with him to murder Jennifer Dulos and helped him dispose of evidence.

Prosecutors are painstakingly building the case that Dulos was murdered at her home and her body was secretly removed and hidden.

Through two days of testimony, no witness has mentioned Troconis. It could be well into next week before the jury hears direct testimony about her alleged involvement.

"I think it's going to be quite a while, and that's all I want to say right now," said Schoenhorn.

Judge Randolph told the jury to expect a long trial. He hopes for a conclusion before March 1.