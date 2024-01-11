Michelle Troconis trial prosecutors show bodycam video of police spotting alarming evidence in search for Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Testimony started Thursday in the trial of Michelle Troconis, the woman accused of helping cover up the death of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five who disappeared in 2019.

Police body camera video played at the trial showed an eerie scene as police searched Dulos' multi-million dollar home in New Canaan.

Officers spotted alarming evidence near an SUV in the garage.

"Observed what appeared to be a footprint, reddish in color. Could have been a footprint or blood," said New Canaan Police Lt. Aaron LaTourette.

Judge Kevin Randolph is presiding at the trial of Troconis for alleged murder conspiracy and evidence tampering.

In May 2019, Tronocis was dating Fotis Dulos, who was in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Thursday's testimony focused on May 24, 2019, the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

"The caller stated that Jennifer did not go to a doctors appointment in New York City and she was missing," said LaTourette.

The prosecution went step by step, highlighting the missing woman's SUV, which was eventually found near Waveny Park, and surveillance video establishing a timeframe for her alleged murder.

Prosecutors said over the next few weeks they'll prove Troconis conspired in the crime and helped Fotis Dulos dispose of evidence.

Troconis' family says she's innocent.

"This is a tragedy to all of us, and also to the other family, and to the children," said sister Maricela Troconis.

Jennifer Dulos' body has not been found, but a judge declared her dead last year. Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with murder.

The Dulos' children are in the custody of their maternal grandmother, who attended court on Thursday. The trial is expected to last six weeks.