Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida man gets 25 years for 2001 Bronx rape cracked through investigative genetic genealogy

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A Florida man was sentenced Friday in a Bronx rape case that dates back nearly 25 years. 

Jancys Santiago, 51, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of the December, 2001 attack that took place inside a college student's Bronx apartment while she was sleeping. 

Santiago is the first person in New York to be convicted following the use of investigative genetic genealogy, in which crime scene evidence is used to develop a DNA profile. That profile is then checked against consumer DNA databases in a search for genetic relatives who agreed to assist law enforcement. 

"This defendant committed a heinous crime. He then went about his life for 22 years while the victim endured the physical and emotional trauma of the assault. But thanks to investigators who did not give up and advancements in forensic science, the case was ultimately solved. I hope the decades this defendant will spend in prison will offer some comfort to the victim," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. 

Santiago was previously convicted of raping a Manhattan woman, and sentenced to 20 years in prison in that case. Friday's 25-year sentence will run consecutively. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue