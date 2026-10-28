Jamaica Bay flood plan proposes voluntary buyouts for more than 200 homes

Residents of Hamilton Beach say flooding has been a fact of life for generations.

"Just on regular moon tides, I am always walking through water to get to my home," Gary Robertson said.

Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing voluntary buyouts as part of a coastal storm risk feasibility study along Jamaica Bay. The agency warns rising tides could make 210 homes inaccessible across low-lying areas of Hamilton Beach, Howard Beach, Old Howard Beach, and Lindenwood.

"The study team defined inaccessibility as six inches of water in the immediate vicinity of the structure at high tide; that is the 210 structures referenced. Six inches of flood depth was selected as a threshold as this will reach the bottom of most passenger cars and can cause a loss of control and possible stalling, increasing risk to accessibility and life safety. Evacuation by foot is also not safe at this depth as 6" of water can destabilize and carry away an adult," the Army Corps of Engineers told CBS News New York.

At a recent public hearing, the Army Corps presented its comprehensive flood protection plan, which is still in development and includes voluntary buyouts. New Hamilton Beach Civic Association president Roger Gendron says community response has been unanimous.

"Nobody wants to leave," Gendron said. "This is a community that has been here for over 100 years."

New York City Council Member Joann Ariola says homeowners deserve meaningful flood protection.

"They know there's a risk for living on the water, but it shouldn't be the amount of risk they have right now," Ariola said.

The Army Corps says protection measures, including flood walls, berms, and storm surge barriers, require additional study and funding.

"All I've heard about all my life is studies. Even before I was born, they were doing studies," Robertson said. "I just think a lot of people are very frustrated."

In 1993, CBS News New York community reporter Vic Miles visited the West Hamilton Beach Fire Department after flooding left emergency responders to navigate the streets by boat.

"What's changed from then to now? We're still dealing with the same coastal flooding. There's been no action taken. There's been no remedy for the residents of this community or our department," Chief Nicholas Spinelli said. "What's going to change?"

Roger Gendron is calling for tide gates as a first step.

"Our next push now is to actually try to get some additional federal funding, and that means we have to lean on our folks in congress and our folks in the senate that represent us," he said.

The Army Corps says it is incorporating community feedback and expects to finalize its report next year. If the plan is approved and receives congressional funding, voluntary buyouts could begin as soon as 2032.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.