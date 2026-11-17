Jalen Brunson converted a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 16 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat Toronto 111-102 on Tuesday night, their 15th consecutive win over the Raptors.

Brunson scored 31 points. He shot 10 for 22, made 4 of 11 from 3-point range and went 7 for 7 at the free throw line.

Mikal Bridges scored 17 points, OG Anunoby had 16 against his former team and Landry Shamet added 12 as the defending NBA champions swept the two-game series and won for the sixth time in eight games.

Toronto's Ja'Kobe Walter scored a season-high 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, but was called for a flagrant foul on Brunson's 3 late in the fourth.

The Raptors last beat New York nearly four years ago, a 125-116 home win on Jan. 22, 2023.

RJ Barrett scored 22 points for Toronto, Scottie Barnes had 20 and Immanuel Quickley added 14. The Raptors have lost five straight, letting double-digit leads slip away in each of the past four.

Toronto dropped to 3-9 in 12 games without Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined because of a swollen left knee.

In a pregame statement Tuesday, the Raptors said Leonard "has progressed in his strength and conditioning program" but provided no timetable for his return other than saying another update will come next week.

Toronto led 48-35 after a driving basket by Barnes with 5:07 left in the second but the Knicks reclaimed the lead by scoring 19 consecutive points.

Walter was 4 for 5 from distance in the third to help the Raptors take an 83-80 lead to the fourth.

After going scoreless in the past two games, New York's Josh Hart finished with five points.

Up next

Knicks: At Minnesota on Thursday.

Raptors: Host Washington on Wednesday.