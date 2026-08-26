Long Island 18-year-old making his Grand Slam debut at U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is underway, drawing the best tennis players from around the world to New York, and amid all those stars, there's a local player making his Grand Slam debut.

The last two years, Huntington native Jack Kennedy, 18, played U.S. Open qualifying and junior singles, even winning the junior doubles title last year.

Now, after just graduating high school, he's made the jump to the men's main draw, his Grand Slam debut.

"Every young kid, if they're a tennis player, wants to be here," Kennedy said. "I'm just excited to be out there, compete in front of the biggest stage in the world."

As one of the youngest players, he will be facing competitors with years of tour experience, but he sees his age as an advantage.

"I have the no pressure, kind of playing a little bit more free, kind of like an Energizer Bunny," Kennedy said.

Huntington native Jack Kennedy, 18, is making is Grand Slam debut at the 2026 U.S. Open. Jack Kennedy

Kennedy says he's hoping to show people who he is as a person and a player.

"I love to have fun out there ... I want them to see the discipline," he said.

That discipline has come with sacrifice, like choosing online school to make more time for tennis, no prom and very little downtime.

"It is tough. Tennis is a long, grueling schedule and it's year-round," Kennedy said. "But at the same time, I love doing it."

While other players have been busy checking into hotel rooms, Kennedy is sleeping in his childhood bedroom a short drive away.

"Get some home-cooked meals and get to sleep in my own bed, so no better feeling," he said.

Back home, the pride is palpable.

"It's nice to see a local kid really make it," one Huntington resident said.

"It's great to have somebody representing Huntington, Long Island," another resident said. "Great, great, great."