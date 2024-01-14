100 days into Israel-Hamas war, piano installed at Washington Square Park as symbol of unity

Piano at Washington Square Park a symbol of unity 100 days into Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK -- Demonstrators are gathering in Washington Square Park on Sunday to honor those being held hostage by Hamas and mark 100 days since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

A yellow piano was installed at the park in honor of the hostages, specifically a 22-year-old pianist. Organizers said they hope it generates attention and unity as relatives continue to call for the release of their loved ones.

Hamas killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and captured 250 others on Oct. 7. Since then, the war has become the longest and deadliest between Israel and Palestinians since the country's establishment in 1948.

Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the country's actions at the International Court of Justice after South Africa lodged a lawsuit alleging genocide against Palestinians.

"The government of Israel and its military is intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza as a group," said Vaughan Lowe, an international law professor and advisor to South Africa's legal team.

"Israel is constantly taking concrete steps, together with others, to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza," said Gilad Noam, Israel's deputy attorney general for international relations.

Netanyahu dismissed the proceedings as a "hypocritical attack, a moral low in the history of nations," adding Israel is "on the path to victory and we will not stop until we achieve victory."

In New York on Saturday, relatives of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas gathered around a large hourglass in Times Square. They tipped the hourglass as a reminder that time is running out for their loved ones.

Friday, at a rally near the United Nations, 13-year-old Hila Shoshani spoke about her 50 days as a hostage.

"Life as a hostage in Gaza is not life. It's hell," Shoshani said.

Shoshani, her mother and a friend were freed seven weeks later, but more than 100 other hostages were not.

Over the last 100 days, there have been dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across New York City calling for a ceasefire and pressing the U.N. for a humanitarian solution to the suffering of tens of thousands in Gaza.