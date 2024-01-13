Hourglass in Times Square represents time running out for Israeli hostages

NEW YORK -- Family members of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas gathered around a large hourglass in Times Square on Saturday, 99 days since the attack on Oct. 7.

The group tipped the hourglass as a reminder that time is running out for their loved ones and called on world leaders to help bring their family members homes.

"Every drop in this hourglass of sand, is a hostage being harmed and harmed again, and again, and again," one man said.

"We're here to shout their voice because no one can hear it. One hundred terrible days. No one knows how they are. We don't even know if they are alive," another man said.

More than 200 hostages were kidnapped. Roughly 100 are believed to still be in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said nearly 24,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war.

There have been dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across New York City in the last 100 days.