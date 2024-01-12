"Bring Them Home Now" rally calls for release of Israeli hostages after nearly 100 days in captivity

Rally today marks 100 days of captivity for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas

Rally today marks 100 days of captivity for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas

Rally today marks 100 days of captivity for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas

NEW YORK -- A gathering is underway near the United Nations to mark 100 days of captivity for the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook reports from the rally, where he expects to hear from the families of hostages, along with a 13-year-old girl who was held in Gaza for 50 days.

The "Bring Them Home Now" rally is being held on 47th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues in Manhattan.

Organizers brought out posters and signage calling on American leaders to help free the hundreds of hostages and bring them home.

"For us, the international community should step up. These people were taken away in their pajamas from their beds. They've done nothing wrong to anyone, and they're under a terror organization - a sadistic terror organization that is threatening their lives daily," organizer Shany Granot-Lubaton told Westbrook.

Family members of the hostages flew into New York this week escorted by Yadin Gelman, a soldier with the IDF special forces who was wounded in battle on Oct. 7.

Among the speakers is 13-year-old Hila Shoshani whose story sent shockwaves around the world as she was in captivity for 50 days in Gaza.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is also expected to attend the event to show her support and deliver remarks about what's happening in Israel.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.