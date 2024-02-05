Pierre Engvall's late goal lifts Islanders to season series sweep of Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Former Toronto forward Pierre Engvall returned Monday night to score late and lift the New York Islanders over the Maple Leafs 3-2.

Kyle MacLean and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders. Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves.

Engvall's rebound from in close with 2:02 remaining snapped a 2-2 tie and halted the Maple Leafs three-game winning streak.

The win evened new Islanders head coach Patrick Roy's record at 2-2-1.

Toronto captain John Tavares tied the game on the power play with 4:48 left in the third period, redirecting a Morgan Rielly shot from the slot. Mitch Marner also scored for Toronto.

The Maple Leafs had an excellent opportunity to tie the game in the opening minute of the third period, but Auston Matthews' shot rang off both posts behind Sorokin.

Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves in his fourth consecutive start as Toronto outshot the visitors 37-29.

The Islanders began the second period on the power play. But their man advantage went by the wayside when Bo Horvat fought Maple Leafs defender Simon Benoit after he slammed into Barzal along the sideboards.

Marner tied the game while four-on-four, taking a rink-wide pass from captain John Tavares to score his 21st of the season.

Matthews picked up the secondary assist on Marner's goal to extend his point streak (seven goals, four assists) to seven games.

Two minutes later, the Islanders regained the lead when 24-year-old rookie MacLean jumped out of the box after serving the extra minor to Horvat to take a breakaway pass from Cal Clutterbuck.

MacLean is the son of Islanders assistant coach John MacLean. The younger MacLean was born in New Jersey when his father was a Devils sniper.

Marner performed alongside Matthews, William Nylander and Rielly on the winning side in the three-on-three event at the NHL all-star weekend in Toronto.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Start a four-game homestand against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host Dallas on Wednesday.