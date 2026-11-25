Bo Horvat scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Viktor Eklund scored in regulation for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves.

Mathew Barzal also scored in the shootout for New York, and Sorokin denied Mason McTavish and Dylan Holloway to secure the victory.

Holloway and McTavish scored for St. Louis, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Joel Hofer finished with 27 saves.

Eklund tied the game with 2.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Brayden Schenn sent a pass from along the boards to Eklund in the high slot, and the Islanders forward fired the puck past Hofer.

McTavish gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with six minutes remaining in the third period, using a nifty backhand-to-forehand move in tight before lifting the puck over Sorokin's blocker.

Pageau opened the scoring 5:37 into the second period. Islanders defenseman Matthew Kessel fired a shot from the point that created a rebound in front, and Calum Ritchie got a piece of the loose puck before it redirected off Pageau's skate and into the net.

Ritchie recorded an assist in his first NHL game since sustaining a lower-body injury on his first shift against Toronto on Oct. 17. The 21-year-old forward was recalled from Hamilton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Sorokin denied Alexey Toropchenko on a breakaway with less than eight minutes remaining in the second period to preserve New York's one-goal lead.

Holloway tied it with 4:36 remaining in the period, wiring a wrist shot past Sorokin.

Before the game, the Islanders honored Casey Cizikas, who played in his 1,000th NHL game Saturday in Detroit. Longtime linemates Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck presented Cizikas with a commemorative silver stick.

Up next

Blues: Host Dallas on Friday afternoon.

Islanders: Host Winnipeg on Friday.