Just in time for July 4th, new group of U.S. citizens is sworn in: "I finally get to experience the American dream"

NEW YORK - Independence Day is taking on a whole new meaning for a group of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday a little early.

CBS2's Alice Gainer met the the newest group of U.S. citizens, hailing from 22 different countries.

They took the oath of allegiance at a special Independence Day naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library's Central Circulating branch, sometimes a first stop for immigrants.

"Whether it's to learn English, or citizenship classes," said Dr. Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library.

Of the 40 newest American citizens, 15 are active members of the U.S. military.

"I've always wanted to be able and join and serving the world's best Army," said Private Specialist Horace Otieno.

Otieno played rugby on Kenya's national team. He's been in the U.S. Army for seven years.

"I used to be an athlete for my own country. So I've traveled around the world, and one of my favorite destinations was United States of America, and that's how I ended up here," Otieno said.

Specialist Andrii Melnyk, in the U.S. Army for five years now, is from Ukraine.

"It was about military, it was my dream to join the military. I can move to United States," Melnyk said.

An early celebration of the July 4th holiday, the nation's 246th birthday.

"It's like a second birthday for me. Really proud," Melnyk said.

"It's amazing. I finally get to experience the American dream that everyone dreams of," Otieno said.

Most people at the ceremony live in Manhattan and the Bronx.