Neighbors express concern about demolition of Nabisco plant in Bergen County, N.J.

GLEN ROCK, N.J. - The old Nabisco plant in Bergen County is coming down to make way for a new warehouse development.

Residents say they used to enjoy the smell of baked goods from the plant that once rolled out Oreo cookies and Animal Crackers.

But now they say all they're taking in is dust, and they're not sure if what they're breathing in is safe.

Some neighbors say they're tired of the noise and they've been left in the dark about what's in the debris.

Residents who live in a Glen Rock townhome development say they've been dealing with noise and dust for several weeks.

"I would compare it to severe turbulence on an airplane," said resident Allison Cardinis.

"Everything is rattling," said resident Denise Colaitis.

"Uncontrolled cloud of dust pretty much every other day that we see," said resident Bhardi Jain.

"These big cranes, when they move, it shakes the whole house," one person said.

They live next to the old Nabisco factory that sits in neighboring Fair Lawn. It's being demolished, and will be imploded this spring.

"The portions they are breaking down, do we know there is no asbestos, no," one person said.

"I am going to say when that comes down there's going to be a minor earthquake more than a turbulence," said Dr. Osvaldo Cortina, a resident.

Greek Development is the company that's hired demolition crews to bring down the structure. A spokesperson says an implosion won't occur in the main building until expert contractors remove all the asbestos, and that "asbestos has been safely removed from the locations where demolition has started."

"The developer is following all the federal, state, county, and local ordinances to make sure it's cleared out," said Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso.

Peluso and the developer say residents have been given information.

"It's very similar to a lot of buildings in the 1950s. They have to come down, and come down in a safe way, and sometimes implosion is the best way," Peluso said.

Jain can see the demolition from her window. Her husband says their floor's shifting.

"You can see these cracks showing up," he said.

He says their questions about asbestos and the implosion have not been answered.

"What if my house collapsed unexpectedly? How are they going to handle it? Who am I going to reach?" Jain said.

The complete demolition - the implosion - is scheduled for some time in April.

The Greek Development spokesperson says all precautions will be taken during the implosion, and that residents will be given information about possible evacuations as they get closer to the implosion date. He also says residents have been offered home inspections.