Demolition of Nabisco plant in New Jersey postponed after neighbors raise health concerns

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Plans to demolish the once popular Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey have been put on hold. 

The plan was set for implosion a week from Saturday, but CBS2 has learned it will be postposed. 

A new date has not been announced. 

In February, resident near the plant raised health concerns related to the demolition. 

The plant, which produced Nabisco favorites like Oreos and Teddy Grahams, closed in 2021

First published on April 6, 2023 / 12:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

