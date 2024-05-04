Northbound lanes of I-95 in Norwalk will reopen Saturday evening. How long will southbound lanes be closed?

Here's a look at the demolition underway on I-95 in Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn. -- Northbound lanes of I-95 in Norwalk will reopen to traffic by 8 p.m. Saturday following the demolition of a bridge damaged in a tanker truck fire Thursday morning.

When will I-95 in Norwalk reopen to traffic?

Northbound lanes of I-95 should reopen to vehicles by 8 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Transportation say.

I-95 southbound remains closed to all traffic at exit 15. Officials say the southbound lanes sustained more damage in Thursday's crash and will remain closed all day Sunday so that crews can mill and repave them.

In a statement, the governor and CTDOT officials said the goal is to have the entire highway fully reopened in both directions by Monday morning.

A live video stream of the cleanup and repair progress is available online.

Travelers are advised to use I-84 as an alternate route. Drivers can find traffic alerts and roadway updates at CTroads.org.

What happened on I-95 in Norwalk?

Thursday morning, a fuel tanker crashed and burst into flames under the Fairfield Avenue overpass just past Exit 15 south on I-95. No one was seriously injured.

Officials said the overpass needed to be demolished due to the severity of the damage it sustained.

The bridge demolition began Friday at 3 a.m. and was completed by 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews then cleaned up debris and began making necessary repairs to the highway.

State officials say the cost to repair and reopen the highway could exceed $20 million, and Fairfield Avenue will be closed for at least a year until the overpass can be replaced.