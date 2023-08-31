Repairs continue on I-87 in Nyack after tractor trailer hit overpass

Second lane on southbound I-87 open after tractor-trailer hit overpass

NYACK, N.Y. -- Road repairs continue on I-87 near Route 9W in Nyack after an oversized tractor trailer hit an overpass Thursday morning.

Debris fell all over the roadway after the truck hit the South Broadway overpass.

All lanes on the overpass were shut down as repair crews moved in.

A second lane is now open on southbound I-87 near Exit 10, but there are delays.

At one point during the day, backups stretched nearly 10 miles.