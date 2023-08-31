Watch CBS News
Local News

Repairs continue on I-87 in Nyack after tractor trailer hit overpass

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Second lane on southbound I-87 open after tractor-trailer hit overpass
Second lane on southbound I-87 open after tractor-trailer hit overpass 00:29

NYACK, N.Y. -- Road repairs continue on I-87 near Route 9W in Nyack after an oversized tractor trailer hit an overpass Thursday morning.

Debris fell all over the roadway after the truck hit the South Broadway overpass.

All lanes on the overpass were shut down as repair crews moved in.

A second lane is now open on southbound I-87 near Exit 10, but there are delays.

At one point during the day, backups stretched nearly 10 miles.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 6:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.