Class-action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai alleges certain vehicles have a defect

Hyundai and Kia vehicles lawsuit over engine problems Hyundai and Kia vehicles lawsuit over engine problems 03:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 3,100 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have caught fire since 2010, injuring 103 people and killing one person. Now a class action lawsuit looks to hold the company accountable.

Auto experts told KDKA-TV that the fires are the result of poor engine design, and the Center for Auto Safety said since these vehicles remain popular, drivers need to know how to keep them in top working order.

Hyundai, Kia class-action lawsuit

The class-action lawsuit alleges certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles from model years 2010 to 2020 have a defect that can lead to engine seizure, stalling, failure and fire.

But the deadline to submit a case claim for possible compensation is July 8.

"As part of the class-action settlements, what Kia and Hyundai are providing are a 15-year and a 150,000-mile extended warranty for those vehicles. However, in order to qualify for that warranty, owners have to first go to a Kia or Hyundai dealership and submit the vehicle for an inspection and have a software update applied to the vehicle. It's a knock sensor detection system," said Michael Brooks, the Center for Auto Safety's executive director.

The software update that can detect the problem that could lead to an engine failure. If you decide not to file a claim to benefit from the class action, you'll still receive the 15-year, 150,000-mile extended warranty after installing that software update.

Keep your paperwork

But Brooks says to keep all your paperwork and receipts in your glove box.

"They're requiring owners to submit voluminous evidence of proper oil changes and other maintenance to them before they're willing to allow the warranty to apply to the situation, and I think there have been a number of consumers who feel like they're getting a raw deal from Kia and Hyundai on their warranties," Brooks said.

What is the problem with Kia and Hyundai vehicles?

When it comes to keeping your Kia or Hyundai out of the shop, mechanic Tim Dietz said it comes down to one thing.

"What happens is you don't have an oil level sensor on that engine, you have a pressure sensor. And as long as there is oil pressure, the light won't come on," Dietz said.

Dietz says many car brands have oil level sensors but these vehicles don't. Add in the fact they're burning quickly through oil because of the engine design. He said you need to check your oil early and often to stay safe.

"The very first lawsuits were in 2017 and now it's 2024 and they're still having the same issues," Dietz said. "So that would tell me that they think paying out on lawsuits is cheaper than changing the design or changing these engines."

KDKA-TV reached out to Kia and its parent group, Hyundai Motor Group. They declined to comment.

What if you already had engine trouble? A lot of people are waiting for new engines, paying for a car they can't drive. If your fire or engine issue happened in the past year, you needed to submit the claim form online or by mail. But you needed to do it no more than 90 days after the qualifying fire.

Hyundai, Kia lawsuit dates to know

Hyundai important dates:

July 15, 2024, at 1:30 P.M. PDT-settlement fairness hearing

Jan. 11, 2025-claim submission deadline

Kia important dates

July 15, 2024, at 1:30 P.M. PDT-settlement fairness hearing

Jan. 11, 2025-claim submission deadline