Hurricane Milton snarls travel by air, land and sea. Here's what to know.

Hurricane Milton is disrupting air, passenger ship and other forms of travel in Florida and beyond as the giant storm barrels toward the state's western coast.

As of Tuesday afternoon, airlines had canceled a total of 702 flights within, into or out of the U.S., according to tracking service FlightAware. Most of cancellations were for flights to or from Florida, where airports closed ahead of the hurricane making landfall as early as Wednesday night.

Nearly 160 flights were canceled out of Tampa International Airport, while another 188 inbound flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Airlines have also announced they are issuing travel waivers to customers affected by the Hurricane Milton, as well as adding flights in an effort to help people who have been instructed to evacuate.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have all issued waivers for travelers who had booked flights into or out of Florida airports. The waivers allow them to rebook their flights free of charge.

Airlines waive change fees

American Airlines told CBS News it added more than than 2,000 plane seats departing from Tampa International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport late Monday and early Tuesday morning. Additionally, it is waiving flight change fees for customers scheduled to travel in or out of Florida airports between October 8 and October 10.

Similarly, United said it added extra flights out of Florida airports, while also suspending most change fees. The carrier's waiver policies state that customers with tickets valid for travel from October 7 through October 12 to and from airports affected by Milton may reschedule their trips free of charge. New flights must depart before October 19 and be between the same cities that were originally booked.

Cruises take evasive action



Hurricane Milton is also diverting cruises in the region. Royal Caribbean is adjusting routes on seven voyages to ensure guests' safety. Carnival has modified routes for four ships and said it is monitoring other voyages.

"All of Carnival's ships will continue to sail a safe distance from the storm," the company said in a statement on its website.

MSC Cruises is also adjusting itineraries. Travel by land isn't insulated from storm-related disruptions, either. Rail service provider Amtrak said it's modifying service from October 8 to October 10. Two trains are canceled, and another six routes have been modified, the company said.