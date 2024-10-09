iPhone users can send texts via satellite when cell service is down. Here's how.

Tracking Hurricane Milton: Wednesday 10/9/2024 11AM Tracking Hurricane Milton: Wednesday 10/9/2024 11AM 10:24

As Hurricane Milton advances on Florida, many iPhone users in the state will have an option for staying connected with loved ones even if the monster storm takes down cell service in the region.

Apple's recently introduced mobile operating system, iOS 18, lets iPhone customers send text messages via satellite, as well as to contact emergency services, without a Wi-Fi connection. You need an iPhone 14 or newer model equipped with iOS 18 to use the feature.

How to enable satellite messaging

The iPhone 14, 15 and 16 models are all capable of connecting to satellites, but iOS 18 is required to send text messages, according to Apple.

To make sure your phone is updated, go to Settings > General > Software Update. You can find out which software your phone is using and upgrade if necessary. Also make sure iMessages is turned on before you go out of range. For contacts to receive messages, their phones must also have iOS 18.

Once iOS 18 is installed, you can send messages and texts without cellular of Wi-Fi service.

How it works

When you are out of normal signal range, your phone will send you a message asking if you'd like to use satellite messaging services.

The iPhone will tell you where to point the device in order to connect to a satellite. You'll need to be outside with a clear view of the sky and horizon, according to Apple.

The messaging service isn't as speedy as it is when using cellular or Wi-Fi, but it works, according to Apple. One message could take 30 seconds to send, the company said.

Open the Messages app to send or accept a message. You'll be instructed where to point your phone to get a connection.

Also note that you can't send or receive photos, videos or audio messages via satellite.