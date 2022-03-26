Garbage truck slams into building in the Bronx

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a scare in the Bronx on Friday after a garbage truck slammed into a building in Hunts Point.

It happened just before 7 a.m.

Before hitting the building, the truck took down utility poles and wires.

The driver was trapped inside and had to be rescued. They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 11:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

