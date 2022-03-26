Garbage truck slams into building in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- There was a scare in the Bronx on Friday after a garbage truck slammed into a building in Hunts Point.
It happened just before 7 a.m.
Before hitting the building, the truck took down utility poles and wires.
The driver was trapped inside and had to be rescued. They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
