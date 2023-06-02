Humpback whale carcass found in Shinnecock Bay off Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- A humpback whale carcass was found in Shinnecock Bay this week.

Southampton Town Police said the dead whale was found at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the whale floated into the bay through the Shinnecock Inlet.

A necropsy to determine the whale's cause of death will be performed Friday.

Another humpback whale washed ashore at Robert Moses Beach on May 19, about a week after a 24-foot long minke whale was discovered dead in Moriches Bay.