Video shows humanoid AI robot roaming NYC streets

In a city that's seen just about everything, a humanoid robot was enough to stop pedestrians in Manhattan in their tracks.

Futurist, an AI-powered humanoid robot from Faraday Future, sparked fear, revulsion, awe and excitement.

Futurist is an AI-powered humanoid robot from Faraday Future. CBS News New York

"I don't like it. It's scary," one passerby said.

"I think it's very impressive that we have the technology that can do that," tech industry worker Matt Johnson said.

At an investor conference on Park Avenue, the company highlighted a variety of uses for its suite of robots, ranging from thermal imaging to home companionship.

"The number-one use case is for education. The schools are buying it, the kids are buying it, the parents are buying it," executive chairman Jerry Wang said.

The robots range in price from $299 to $137,900, and Faraday Future expects to deliver nearly 2,000 in its first full year of business.

New Yorkers stopped to take videos and photos of Futurist, an AI-powered humanoid robot from Faraday Future. CBS News New York

For some, the robot's cameras and voice detection raise privacy concerns.

"We're not collecting any of the privacy data," Wang said. "We collect data, and we use this data with users' consent."

Wong acknowledges concerns about job loss as robots take on tasks in manufacturing and construction.

"Sadly, it's going to happen anyway," Wang said. "Why not learn how to work together with a robot and increase your productivity 100 times?"

Wang says the industry is booming, and he predicts robotic products will outnumber humans in ten years.

"We're just in the very, very beginning front. Less than 1% of this industry has developed so far," he said.

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