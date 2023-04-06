Human remains found on Staten Island under investigation as homicide
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating human remains found on Staten Island as a homicide.
Investigators said they responded to a call Monday when someone discovered a body along York Avenue.
Police identified the 43-year-old victim and found she had gunshot wounds to the torso.
Police were waiting to notify the victim's family and did not immediately release her name.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.