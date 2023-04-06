Watch CBS News
Human remains found on Staten Island under investigation as homicide

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating human remains found on Staten Island as a homicide. 

Investigators said they responded to a call Monday when someone discovered a body along York Avenue. 

Police identified the 43-year-old victim and found she had gunshot wounds to the torso. 

Police were waiting to notify the victim's family and did not immediately release her name. 

CBS New York Team
First published on April 6, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

