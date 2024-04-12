Man charged with murder after human head found in refrigerator at Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK -- A New York City man was charged with murder after a human head and body parts were discovered in a refrigerator at an apartment in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

Nicolas McGee, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and also charged with robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence, according to NYPD.

The remains of 40-year-old Kawsheen Gelzer were found on Jan. 22 inside an apartment that McGee shared with Heather Stines.

Stines, 45, was arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse days after the body parts were found.

Officers said they responded to a call for a wellness check at the apartment on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush and found black bags containing body parts in the refrigerator and freezer.

Medical examiners identified Gelzer through fingerprints, according to a criminal complaint. Police did not provide additional details about the case, including how and when Gelzer was killed.

McGee was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but the case was not yet in online court records and the district attorney's office said it did not have information about his legal representation.

A text message seeking comment from Stines' attorney was sent Friday.