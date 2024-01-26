Brooklyn woman charged after dismembered body found inside refrigerator

Woman charged with concealing corpse in Brooklyn refrigerator

NEW YORK - A woman is now facing charges after a dismembered body was discovered earlier this week inside a refrigerator at a Brooklyn apartment.

Police say 45-year-old Heather Stines was charged with concealing a human corpse.

Officers responded to a call Monday at the building on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, where they found a taped-up refrigerator. Inside the fridge were several body parts from a male victim.

Police are now calling the case a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.