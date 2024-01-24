Watch CBS News
Dismembered body found inside fridge in Brooklyn apartment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Officers found a dismembered body inside a fridge in a Brooklyn apartment earlier this week.

Investigators say cops responded to a call at an apartment on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush on Monday morning. That's when they found a fridge taped up.

Inside, they found several body parts belonging to a man.

A woman wanted on several larceny warrants was taken into custody.

Investigators haven't released any additional information.

