Dismembered body found inside fridge in Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK -- Officers found a dismembered body inside a fridge in a Brooklyn apartment earlier this week.
Investigators say cops responded to a call at an apartment on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush on Monday morning. That's when they found a fridge taped up.
Inside, they found several body parts belonging to a man.
A woman wanted on several larceny warrants was taken into custody.
Investigators haven't released any additional information.
