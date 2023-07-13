Hudson Valley homeowners bracing for more severe weather days after historic flooding

Many Hudson Valley residents still drying out from flooding days later

Many Hudson Valley residents still drying out from flooding days later

STONY POINT, N.Y. -- The wet weather forecast is fraying nerves in the Hudson Valley, where many are still drying out from last weekend's historic storm.

Two months worth of rain fell in just a few hours and turned Lake Tiorati Brook into a raging river that did extensive damage to the mobile homes at the Cedar Brook complex in Stony Point.

Pam Campos is still dealing with the storm damage. Thursday, Campos and her neighbor Linda Maffucci met with a state insurance expert to discuss storm recovery resources.

"It's basically for insurance purposes. If the insurance doesn't cover, they can maybe come in and help you, if there were things that should've been covered that were not," said Maffucci.

"There was no flood rider on my policy. So I have nothing," said Campos, who is now waiting to see what FEMA has to offer.

Local, county and state governments are looking to the feds for aid to rebuild infrastructure.

"They're asking us to do as quickly as we can a damage assessment to submit to them. So I feel very confident about the cooperation from Washington," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul warned, in a statement, Mother Nature wasn't done with us yet.

Communities throughout New York were devastated by heavy rainfall and massive flooding this week and unfortunately, Mother Nature isn't through with us yet. The National Weather Service has increased the risk for severe thunderstorms for today through tomorrow morning in the Capital Region, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the North Country. These storms bring the potential for damaging winds, downed trees, power outages, hail, and even tornadoes. Even more concerning, the ground remains saturated so any additional rain could cause additional flooding. Our team continues to closely monitor the forecast and the State is fully prepared to support any of our local partners. In the meantime, I'm asking New Yorkers in the impacted regions to stay vigilant and take common sense precautions: monitor your local forecasts, make sure you have supplies at home, and create a flood evacuation plan with your household. And remember, no matter where you are, never drive on flooded roads -- the consequences could be deadly.

State insurance officials will be in hard-hit Highland Falls on Friday to help residents with flood claims. On-site support will be available from noon until 8 p.m. at Sacred Heard of Jesus Covenant School.

Meanwhile, the forecast includes the threat of more severe weather, including potential flash flooding.

"I'm praying, praying," said Maffucci.

"The ground is saturated. At this point, there's still puddles in the backyard. So, we'll see what happens," said Lori Keahon, also from Stony Point.

Regional first responders jumped into action Sunday, and they're ready to do it again.