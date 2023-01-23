Lunar New Year in NYC: How Chinatown is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit

How Chinatown is celebrating Lunar New Year

NEW YORK -- Monday is the second day of Lunar New Year celebrations that last for two weeks around the world.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu got a chance to host a celebration with the Asian American Business Development Center at Federal Hall in Lower Manhattan.

The event featured a lion dance, which is one of the most important traditions for the new year. It's meant to bring good fortune and chase away any evil spirits.

Hsu also spoke with Joanne Kwong, president of Pearl River Market, the first Chinese American department store in the world that was founded more than 50 years ago in Chinatown.

They discussed the significance of the Year of the Rabbit and more.

