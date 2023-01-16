House Oversight Committee Chair: If George Santos broke campaign finance laws, he'll be removed from Congress

Rep. George Santos might be removed from Congress if he broke campaign finance laws.

NEW YORK - There are new developments surrounding embattled freshman Rep. George Santos.

The Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared closed again Monday as new videos of Santos emerged, including one about Baruch College - the school he never attended.

"I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball, that's how serious I took the game," Santos said.

"I feel betrayed," one voter said.

"One hundred percent lies," said another.

The Democrat who lost the election to Santos, Robert Zimmerman, says following a brutal five way primary, he did not have the time or money to chase his opponent.

"Our campaign, as we were just starting from the general election, without funds, without resources, was not in the position to send a team to Brazil to check out his background, not in a position to hire a genealogist to check out his Jewish ancestry," Zimmerman said.

At a 2019 event held by the conservative Walk Away Foundation, Santos urged members of the LGBTQ community to embrace Donald Trump.

"My name is Anthony Devolder," he said. "You can help educate other trans people from not having the follow-the-narrative that the media and the Democrats put forward."

Grant Lally, the Republican lawyer who runs the GOP-leaning The North Shore Leader refused to endorse Santos from the start.

"I met with him in 2020 when he first ran," Lally said. "Right away, we thought he was very strange and frankly not a serious candidate."

He said Santos did nothing but brag about his mansions and fancy cars.

Two years later, in 2022, "he refused to meet with us."

Lally showed CBS2's Jennifer McLogan documents from police in Brazil - Santos admitted to stealing and forging checks to purchase expensive clothing and shoes in 2008.

Santos has attracted the attention of federal, state and local investigators after disclosing he earned $55,000 in 2021, and loaned his campaign $705,000 in 2022.

"Where did that money go? Or was it not real?" Lally said.

"Someone bought George Santos. The question is who bought him. It's up to Kevin McCarthy and the Republican leadership in Congress to find out immediately."

Our repeated calls to McCarthy's and Santos' offices were not returned.

Meanwhile, the chair of the House Oversight Committee says if Santos broke campaign finance laws, he'll be removed from Congress.

The government accountability group Accountable.us is asking the FEC to investigate, saying the Republican misused campaign funds for personal expenses.

The group also claims Santos accepted excessive contributions, and filed disclosure forms late.

Santos lied about much of his resume and life story.