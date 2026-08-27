Large fire tears through Queens house before spreading to neighboring homes, FDNY says

Firefighters responded to a massive blaze Thursday morning that engulfed a Queens home before spreading to neighboring houses.

More than 140 fire and EMS personnel responded just after 4:30 a.m. to a home on 110th Street in South Ozone Park. Fire officials said a fire was reported in the basement of a home before other buildings caught fire. It quickly escalated to a second alarm.

Video showed the flames shooting from the home and heavy smoke pouring into the air. Firefighters were on the roof trying to extinguish the blaze.

Flames engulfed a South Ozone Park, Queens, home after starting in the basement, firefighters said. Citizen

One person inside one of the homes had to be rescued. That person was treated at the scene but did not want to go to the hospital.

One firefighter is also being evaluated by EMS.

Con Edison was also called in due to power lines being knocked down behind the homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.