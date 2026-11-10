Woman seriously injured, 2 children hurt in Bronx house fire, FDNY says

A woman has life-threatening injuries, and two children are hurt after a Bronx house went up in flames, the FDNY said.

Firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on East 154th Street and Melrose Avenue. The flames were reported on the second floor of the house.

Video showed large flames shooting out of the second floor of the two-story house. After they were extinguished, the entire upper floor was charred. The heat from the flames also melted the siding on the neighboring house.

The upper level of a two-story home was completely charred after a fire early Tuesday morning. CBS News New York

It took over an hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control, with more than 70 fire and EMS personnel responding.

Firefighters said a 43-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries. Two boys, ages 12 and 17, were also taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Both are stable, fire officials said.

The Red Cross is at the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.