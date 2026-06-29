NYC hotel evacuated after bear spray released inside, NYPD says
A hotel in Manhattan's Financial District was evacuated Monday morning after bear spray was released inside, according to firefighters.
The FDNY was called to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at 8 Stone Street just before 8:15 a.m. for reports of fumes inside the building.
The NYPD said seven people were hurt and two were hospitalized.
Video from Chopper 2 showed the heavy law enforcement presence and many people standing outside on the sidewalk.
Officers urged people to avoid the area of Broadway and Stone Street as they investigate. They said bear spray was used inside.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.