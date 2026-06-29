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NYC hotel evacuated after bear spray released inside, NYPD says

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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A hotel in Manhattan's Financial District was evacuated Monday morning after bear spray was released inside, according to firefighters.

The FDNY was called to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at 8 Stone Street just before 8:15 a.m. for reports of fumes inside the building.

The NYPD said seven people were hurt and two were hospitalized. 

Video from Chopper 2 showed the heavy law enforcement presence and many people standing outside on the sidewalk. 

chopper-9am2-hi-res-still.jpg
Video from Chopper 2 shows a large first-responder presence around a hotel in New York City on Monday morning.  Chopper 2

Officers urged people to avoid the area of Broadway and Stone Street as they investigate. They said bear spray was used inside. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

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