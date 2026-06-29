NYC hotel evacuated after bear spray released inside, NYPD says

A hotel in Manhattan's Financial District was evacuated Monday morning after bear spray was released inside, according to firefighters.

The FDNY was called to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at 8 Stone Street just before 8:15 a.m. for reports of fumes inside the building.

The NYPD said seven people were hurt and two were hospitalized.

Video from Chopper 2 showed the heavy law enforcement presence and many people standing outside on the sidewalk.

Video from Chopper 2 shows a large first-responder presence around a hotel in New York City on Monday morning. Chopper 2

Officers urged people to avoid the area of Broadway and Stone Street as they investigate. They said bear spray was used inside.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.