Fairfield home invasion, armed robbery shuts down 2 schools, Connecticut police say

A home invasion and armed robbery shut down two schools in Fairfield, Connecticut, as police responded to the incident Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the home on Candlewood Road.

McKinley Elementary School and Fairfield Warde High School were closed out of an abundance of caution while police searched for suspects. Residents were also asked to shelter in place.

Officers were able to safely rescue the victims and arrest the suspects involved.

Neighbors said they heard the chaos unfold.

"I heard police radios in the street, and I looked out and saw there were several cars in the street," one man said.

Investigators said this is an isolated incident, and there's no threat to the public.