Police seek driver in Holtsville hit-and-run that left Ryan Walker dead

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. - Police in Suffolk County are searching for the driver who took off after hitting two pedestrians, killing one. 

Investigators say the two men were hit while working on a truck parked outside a home on Express Drive South in Holtsville. 

It happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. 

Ryan Walker, 37, did not survive. 

Robert Kehlem-Beck, 47, was hospitalized and treated for serious injuries. 

Police say the car fled eastbound on Express Drive South. 

