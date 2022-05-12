Police seek driver in Holtsville hit-and-run that left Ryan Walker dead

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Suffolk County

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Suffolk County

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Suffolk County

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. - Police in Suffolk County are searching for the driver who took off after hitting two pedestrians, killing one.

Investigators say the two men were hit while working on a truck parked outside a home on Express Drive South in Holtsville.

It happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Ryan Walker, 37, did not survive.

Robert Kehlem-Beck, 47, was hospitalized and treated for serious injuries.

Police say the car fled eastbound on Express Drive South.