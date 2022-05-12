Police seek driver in Holtsville hit-and-run that left Ryan Walker dead
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. - Police in Suffolk County are searching for the driver who took off after hitting two pedestrians, killing one.
Investigators say the two men were hit while working on a truck parked outside a home on Express Drive South in Holtsville.
It happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.
Ryan Walker, 37, did not survive.
Robert Kehlem-Beck, 47, was hospitalized and treated for serious injuries.
Police say the car fled eastbound on Express Drive South.
